"Uske liye meeting hoti thi dusri opposition team ki" - Suresh Raina reveals how teams would specially plan for star RCB batter amid IPL 2025

Suresh Raina has revealed how teams would plan for star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli in the IPL. Amid the ongoing 2025 season, Raina appeared in an interview with 'FilmyGyan'.
The former Indian cricketer said that teams would plan specifically for Kohli and were warned not to trigger or sledge the star RCB batter.
"Uske liye meeting hoti thi dusri opposition teams ki. Virat ko chedna nahi. Isko kuch nahi bolo (The opposition teams would have a meeting for him. Do not sledge Virat. Do not tell him anything)," Raina stated.
Talking about Kohli's mindset, Raina added that he has batted a lot with him for the Indian team, saying:
"Batting karte dekha hai maine. Mera most world mai zyada partnership uske hi saath hai compared to anyone else. Toh I know his mindset. Mai bohot calm player hu. But Virat jab aata hai mai bhi Punjabi hu north Indian hu, humara build alag hua tha (I have seen while batting. Most of my partnerships in the world have come with Virat compared to anyone else. I know his mindset. I am a calm player but when Virat comes, I am also a Punjabi and north Indian and we have a different build)."
"Hume agar chedoge tohhum jab tak crush nahi kar denge aapko jab tak dominate nahi karenge apke jehen se woh game nahi kheench lenge hum rukenge nahi (If you sledge us then till we crush you, till we dominate and till we do not take the game away from you we will not stop)," he added.
Virat Kohli continues to shine for RCB in IPL 2025
Virat Kohli continues to be a key member of the RCB set-up. He has been among their top performers even in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Kohli is their leading run-getter with 443 runs from ten games at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87.
The right-hander has also scored six half-centuries so far, displaying his consistency as a senior player in the team. Moreover, all of his half-centuries have come in winning efforts this season.
Kohli's performances reflect in the way RCB have been playing this season. They have won seven out of their ten matches and have 14 points already. With four more games to go, they are most certain to make the playoffs and will also aim to finish in the top two.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS