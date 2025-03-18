Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister gifts Team India and Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper precious memento

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gifted Team India wicketkeeper and Luckow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant with a precious memento on Monday, March 17. The LSG contingent, led by owner Sanjiv Goenka, paid a visit to Adityanath's Lucknow residence ahead of Indian Premier League 2025.

The tournament is set to get underway on Saturday, March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens. LSG, meanwhile, will play their first match of the season two days later, against Pant's former side Delhi Capitals, in Visakhapatnam.

On social media, Pant shared a picture of the memento gifted to him by Adityanath from the meeting. It is presumed to be an ornate glass idol of Rama, the hero of the Indian mythological epic Ramayana, with gold-plated carvings on the top. Rama is venerated across India, and especially so in Uttar Pradesh.

You can see the image posted by Pant on Instagram story here:

"Thanku for this beautiful gift sir @myogi_adityanath," wrote Pant in the story.

Rishabh Pant was given a memento by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image via Rishabh Pant Instagram)

LSG will be expected to challenge for the IPL title this season

LSG play their home matches at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and will be expected to challenge for the IPL title this season. They had a torrid 2024 season, in which they finished the league phase of the competition in the seventh position. In 2022 and 2023, however, they finished in the third position of the league table.

LSG's troubles last season were compounded by a harrowing video of owner Goenka berating then-captain KL Rahul after the team was beaten in a match by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The management then decided to reshuffle their pack and bring in a new bunch of players ahead of the 2025 season.

With Justin Langer as the head coach, LSG are expected to be a side that will give it their all this season. Along with Pant, the franchise have also brought in big names such as Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, and David Miller. One of the big names they retained was Nicholas Pooran.

