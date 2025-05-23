Vaibhav Suryavanshi given a hero's welcome at home with a special cake after successful IPL 2025 campaign [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi received a hero's welcome as he returned home after a successful IPL 2025 campaign. Despite RR not making the playoffs, Vaibhav made a name for himself with his batting heroics.
As the 14-year-old returned home, with RR having finished their 14 games, he was given a grand welcome. He was bestowed with a garland, and a special cake was cut in the presence of his family members to celebrate his success.
"Welcome Home Boss Baby Vaibhav," was written on the cake. In a video that surfaced on social media, his family members can be seen expressing their joy, cheering for him, and chanting his name as he cut the cake.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was acquired for ₹1.1 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auctions ahead of the season. An injury to regular skipper Sanju Samson, which led him to miss games, came as an opportunity for Vaibhav to make his IPL debut and also play seven matches for the team in the season.
In these seven games, the explosive left-hander scored 252 runs at an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 206.55. He also scored a century, becoming the youngest player to do so in IPL history, and struck a half-century as well.
What's next for IPL hero Vaibhav Suryavanshi?
While RR may have had a disappointing campaign, it has been a breakthrough debut IPL season for young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. However, he will not be at rest as the young star now has another massive assignment ahead of him.
The left-hander has been picked in India's Under-19 squad that is set to tour England. The tour will have a 50-over warm-up match, a five-match Youth One-Day series, and two Multi-Day matches against England Under-19.
Notably, Vaibhav has played only five First-class and six List-A matches in his career so far. His selection for the Under-19 team's tour of England comes as another big opportunity early on in his cricketing career.
After a successful IPL 2025 season, he will be keen to carry the form and confidence on the England tour and continue performing well with the bat.
