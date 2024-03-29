"Vapas kar mere Bhai ke 24cr"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB reach 182/6 in IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a total of 182/6 in the first innings of the 10th match of IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Virat Kohli played a magnificent knock of 83* (59) to help his side reach a decent total on a two-paced surface.

He started off aggressively in the powerplay but toned down a notch in the middle overs and played the anchor role before hitting some big hits in the death overs. Cameron Green (33), Glenn Maxwell (28), and Dinesh Karthik (20) lent him support in the batting department with handy contributions.

KKR's costly buy Mitchell Starc's struggles continued with the ball as he conceded 47 runs in his four-over spell without picking up any wickets. Andre Russell and Harshit Rana starred with the ball, scalping two wickets apiece.

Fans enjoyed the entertaining first innings in the tenth match of IPL 2024. They expressed their reactions to events that unfolded throughout 20 overs by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We're pretty happy with the total" - RCB batter Cameron Green after 1st innings against KKR in IPL 2024 match

At the mid-innings break RCB all-rounder Cameron Green reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and said:

"We're pretty happy with the total. We saw how the pitch is playing, so hopefully it stays the same in the second innings. (Batting at no.3) I love playing there, getting a lot of freedom. It's always fun to bat with Virat. Good fun again today."

He added:

"There are certain bowlers in those teams I've never played before and he's played them 15 times. So there was plenty to pick up. (Surface) They had a pretty good blueprint with the way they wanted to bowl. There seems to be a bit of bounce. Hopefully, the dew won't come into play."

Do you think RCB have got enough runs as Green opined? Let us know your views in the comments section below.