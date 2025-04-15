Varun Chakaravarthy castles debutant Josh Inglis for 2 as batter misses his sweep in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made an immediate impact by dismissing Punjab Kings (PBKS) debutant Josh Inglis in his very first over during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The match is taking place on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
The dismissal occurred on the fifth ball of the fifth over of the Kings' innings. Varun delivered a length ball that skidded off the surface. Debutant Inglis attempted a sweep shot but missed completely, as the ball beat the under edge of his bat and went on to crash into the stumps.
The right-handed batter endured a disappointing debut, managing just two runs off six deliveries. His dismissal left Punjab Kings in early trouble at 42/3 in 4.5 overs.
Josh Inglis falls early on debut as PBKS lose four wickets inside the powerplay
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The PBKS opening pair, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, started cautiously, putting up 13 runs in the first two overs.
They shifted gears in the third over, taking 20 runs off Vaibhav Arora. Priyansh then began the fourth over with a six off Harshit Rana, but the pacer bounced back immediately, dismissing him on the second ball for a quickfire 22 off 12.
One delivery later, skipper Iyer was also sent packing for a two-ball duck, as Harshit picked up two wickets in the over. Varun Chakaravarthy joined the party in the fifth over, removing debutant Josh Inglis for just two.
Prabhsimran tried to counterattack, smashing two sixes off Rana in the sixth over, but fell later in the same over for a brisk 30 off 15. PBKS ended the powerplay at 54/4. Anrich Nortje then got into the act, dismissing Nehal Wadhera for 10 in the ninth over to claim his first wicket of the match.
At the time of writing, PBKS were 76/5 after nine overs, with Glenn Maxwell (7) and impact substitute Suryansh Shedge (1) at the crease.
