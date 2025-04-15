Ramandeep Singh takes a stunning catch diving forward to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a duck in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer recorded a duck against his former franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Ramandeep Singh. The right-handed batter's stay at the crease lasted only two balls after losing his wicket to Harshit Rana on Wednesday, April 15, in Mullanpur.

Opting to bat first, PBKS were off to a flying start through their dynamic opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Iyer came into bat in the fourth over after Arya was caught in the deep. The skipper could not make any contact off the first ball of his innings against Harshit Rana. The right-arm pacer's back-of-a-length delivery induced a cut shot attempt, but Iyer was beaten.

Rana persisted with the hard length, and Iyer brought out a full-blooded cut shot over the off side. But, Iyer got it finer than he intended and also could not keep it down.

Ramandeep Singh came running in from the deep, and dove forward to perfection to claim the ball inches from the ground. Have a look at the stunning piece of fielding right here:

Shreyas Iyer has struggled in PBKS' home venue so far in IPL 2025. The skipper has been prolific in away matches, scoring three fifties in three matches. But, in Mullanpur, he averages only 6.33 in three outings.

Ramandeep Singh claims his third catch to send back Prabhsimran Singh after Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis

The KKR all-rounder had taken a composed catch to send back Priyansh Arya, helping the team attain the first breakthrough. He claimed the skier with ease, before being presented with a challenging chance off Shreyas Iyer's cut shot.

Ramandeep Singh completed his hat-trick of catches with a regulation catch at point to send Prabhsimran Singh back, and conclude the powerplay in the process. The right-handed batter perished after scoring a quick-fire 30 off 15 deliveries.

At the time of writing, PBKS are tottering at 58-4 after seven overs. The pair of Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell are currently at the crease.

