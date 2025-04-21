Venkatesh Iyer perishes cheaply again while trying to take on Sai Kishore in KKR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer fell cheaply yet again, having been dismissed for 14 in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, April 21. The southpaw was dismissed trying to sweep the ball over the midwicket boundary and was caught by Washington Sundar off the bowling of R Sai Kishore.

Iyer's dismissal left the reigning champions in a spot of bother at 84/3 in the 12th over during the chase. Brought by the franchise for ₹23.75 crore at the mega auctions in November 2024, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer has scored just one fifty in six opportunities with the bat this season.

Watch the video of Venkatesh Iyer's dismissal here.

Chasing 199 runs for victory, KKR were put under early pressure after Mohammed Siraj removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over of the innings. Sunil Narine and captain Ajinkya Rahane put on 43 runs for the second wicket before the former was dismissed for 17.

The onus was on Venkatesh Iyer and Rahane to keep KKR in the chase. However, when the former fell in the 12th over of the innings, the defending champions needed 115 runs to win in 51 balls.

GT's top three power them 198/3 in 20 overs

Earlier, the top three batters in the Gujarat Titans' line-up put in a batting masterclass to take their side to 198/3 after their 20 overs. The opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put on 114 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 52.

Gill motored on and along with Jos Buttler punished the KKR bowlers to all corners of the Eden Gardens. The GT skipper for 90 off 55 balls, but Buttler remained not out on 41 off 23 balls and took GT to just short of 200 after 20 overs.

At the time of writing, KKR were 119/7 in the 17th over.

