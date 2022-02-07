"There should be a draft system instead of an auction" - Venky Mysore believes the IPL auction system has outlived its use 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has appealed for the introduction of an IPL draft system to replace the current auction. Several franchises have lost hold of the players they groomed due to harsh retention rules and cut-throat competition.

The franchise's managing director firmly believes that trades and loans should be highly encouraged. He also feels a draft system for incoming domestic youth players and foreigners would make things fair all around.

Speaking on Brad Hogg's YouTube channel, Mysore said:

"There should be a draft system from now on instead of an auction 100%. I've been an advocate of that, the auction has had its time and place and relevance. There are others who think that way too. There shouldn't be this type of forced auction where you put everyone back. Trade, loans, and drafts should be allowed. Drafts should be allowed for the new players who are coming in or foreigners who decide to come in."

🗣 Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal: "Going forward, the IPL really needs look at the auction process. It's really not fair that you build up a team, groom youngsters (...) and then you lose them."



Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal earlier expressed his frustration over the concept of auctions. He claimed that the system was not fair and urged the organizers to revisit the foundation of player retention.

"I would like to see IPL implement the four fielder rule for slow over rate" - Venky Mysore

The ICC recently announced an in-field penalty for slow over rates that would see only four fielders outside the circle after the cut-off time for the first innings. Mysore admitted that he would like to see the aforementioned rule implemented in the IPL as well rather than imposing financial sanctions. He concluded:

"The loan system is there, but it has not worked yet. Maybe people have not paid enough attention to it. People did make some calls to us for a loan and typically it was for the best players in the team. I like the rule of having four fielders outside the ring when it comes to slow over-rate. I would like to see IPL implement this instead of financial penalties."

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad ICC has introduced in-match penalties for slow over-rates in T20Is. In case a team is behind the over-rate, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings. ICC has introduced in-match penalties for slow over-rates in T20Is. In case a team is behind the over-rate, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

The Indian Premier League introduced strict fines for slow-over rates last season. Fines of ₹12 Lakh, ₹24 Lakh and ₹36 Lakh were declared against the captain in the event of maintaining a slow over rate. Following the third offense, apart from the fine, the captain will also be given a one-match ban.

Edited by Parimal