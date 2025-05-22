"Very good with the ball" - Kuldeep Yadav engages in hilarious banter with Rohit Sharma and Kevin Pietersen after MI vs DC IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav engaged in a light-hearted banter with mentor Kevin Pietersen and Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma after the DC-MI IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. Rohit seemingly imitated Kuldeep's lofted shot to be dismissed in the game, drawing a comical response from Pietersen.

Ad

After Kuldeep gave Rohit a friendly push, Pietersen asked Kuldeep to smash one six to be called an all-rounder. Kuldeep immediately responded by claiming how good he was with the ball, evoking a laugh from Pietersen.

Here is a video of the interaction shared by DC's Social Media handle:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For context, Kuldeep is yet to smash a six in the ongoing season in his 16 balls faced. He has only three sixes in his 97-match IPL career despite facing 232 deliveries.

The 30-year-old, however, enjoyed an excellent outing against MI with the ball, boasting figures of 1/22 in four overs. Meanwhile, Rohit did not make an impression with the bat in MI's innings, scoring only a run-a-ball five.

Kuldeep has been in excellent bowling form this season, picking up 13 wickets in as many outings at an average of 24.76 and an economy of 6.85.

Ad

MI's massive win over DC decided the IPL 2025 Playoff bracket

Expand Tweet

Ad

The MI-DC clash had much riding on it, with the final playoff spot of IPL 2025 on the line. However, MI thrashed DC by a massive 59 runs in a no-contest to seal their playoff qualification and eliminate DC from the race.

MI joined the Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the IPL 2025 playoff teams. Hardik Pandya's side started slowly with a lone win in their first five matches before winning seven out of their next eight to enter the playoffs.

Ad

As for DC, playoff elimination for a fourth consecutive IPL season is a major disappointment, considering their start to the 2025 campaign. DC won their first four matches and looked to be on course to break their playoff drought.

However, batting and bowling inconsistencies led to the side losing their way and finishing outside the top four with a league-stage game remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More