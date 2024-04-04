"Very much like Virat" - Fans react to GT skipper Shubman Gill's impressive 89* against PBKS in IPL 2024

Shubman Gill continued to amaze Ahmedabad’s crowd as he put up an enchanting performance for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The two sides squared off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 17th match of the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 4.

The 24-year-old GT opener was promoted as the team’s captain ahead of the IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya moved back to the Mumbai Indians (MI). He has already led the team to two victories in three matches and marched on with an aim to take GT to their third win this season.

After being put to bat first, Gill was phenomenal. He showed exceptional batting skills, proving why he is probably one of the finest T20 batters in the Indian circuit currently. Having led the side to a victory in both their home matches this year, Gill laid a strong foundation to make it three in three at Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans faced an early setback as opener Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed in just the third over. Kane Williamson made his way into the team for the first time since GT’s IPL 2023 campaign opener. He then joined Gill as the two top-order batters carried the game forward.

Gill played on the backfoot during his second and third-wicket partnerships with Williamson and Sai Sudharsan. Gill took charge in the second half of the innings and scored a major chunk of the runs to lead his side to a massive 199/4.

He missed out on a well-deserved century but made sure that his team got to a good total, one that could help them win the game. Gill’s unbeaten 48-ball 89 included six fours and four sixes. One of his straight drive sixes amazed not just the crowd at the venue, but also several fans and experts.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia’s cameos give GT upper hand

While Gill continued to pile up runs from one end, he received great support from Sai Sudharsan and Rahul Tewatia in the latter half of the first innings. Sudharsan stood out with a 19-ball 33. Meanwhile, Tewatia’s unbeaten 8-ball 23 in the death overs helped GT post a 200-run target against PBKS.

The opposition bowlers were left clueless against Tewatia’s carnage as the Titans batter struck at 287.5, scoring three fours and a six in his short cameo.