Video of Australian legend playing cricket at Worli Police Camp in Mumbai goes viral [Watch]

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter and legend Adam Gilchrist was seen playing cricket at Worli Police Camp in Mumbai. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

During his India visit, Adam Gilchrist played tennis ball cricket with staff members of a police camp based in Worli, Mumbai. The Australian legend can be seen dressed in casual sports wear, wearing a t-shirt, shorts, shoes and sporting a cap as well, playing within the premises of the camp.

Gilchrist played some of his iconic cricket shots while batting. He played a drive off the backfoot before playing a lofted shot to smash a low full toss delivery. He appeared to be enjoying his time, playing in a casual and fun manner.

The video of the same, posted by a user on social media platform Instagram, can be seen below -

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist advises MS Dhoni to not play IPL 2026

Meanwhile, Adam Gilchrist made a massive statement on MS Dhoni amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Dhoni is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway due to an injury.

Dhoni was retained by the franchise under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auctions.

However, there have been several question marks over his spot in the team as a player. Dhoni's batting position has been criticized after he walked out to bat as low as number nine in the initial games of the season. He has only managed to score 140 runs from nine matches at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Gilchrist stated that Dhoni should not play the 2026 IPL season.

“MS, well, he'll know what he wants to do. But I'm saying for the future — it's going to cost me this, I know — but perhaps he doesn't need to be there next year. I love you, MS. You are a champion, an icon," he said.

As for CSK, they are strugging this season and have not played their best cricket so far. They have won only two out of their nine matches and with four points, are at the bottom of the table as well.

