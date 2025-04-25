Video of fired up Virat Kohli from closing stages of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match goes viral [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was his highly animated self during the closing stages of the crucial IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. Chasing 206 for victory, RR got themselves into a terrific position at 188/5 in 18 overs, requiring only 18 off 12 deliveries.

However, ace pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up wickets off consecutive deliveries, leading to a charged-up Kohli wildly celebrating with teammates in RCB's dugout. The former captain replicated his act once again when Wanindu Hasaranga was run out in the third ball of the final over, effectively sealing the deal.

Here is a clip of an animated Kohli at the final stages of the thrilling RCB-RR encounter:

Hazlewood's incredible spell of bowling with figures of 4/33 in four overs helped him win the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, Kohli set things up in the first innings with a magnificent 42-ball 70 to help RCB post a formidable 205/5 in 20 overs.

RCB ultimately won by 11 runs, ending their three-game losing streak this season at home. It was the side's first home victory in four games in IPL 2025.

"Best place to play cricket in the IPL" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was delighted that RCB won their first home game of IPL 2025 and called Bengaluru the best place to play cricket, thanks to the fans. The legendary batter has been in sparkling form this season, coming off winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2024.

Kohli is second on the Orange Cap leaderboard in the ongoing season with 392 runs in nine games at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11, including five half-centuries.

Speaking about the win over RR in the post-match presentation, Kohli said (Via Cricbuzz):

"Pretty happy, we discussed a few things as a batting unit and applied ourselves well enough to get a total on the board. We figured out a way to bat now and in the next few home games, we should be in a better position to get those extra 15-20 runs. It (this venue) is the best place to play cricket in the IPL, and the fans backed us during good and bad times. It is a special place and have lot of special memories."

The win also helped RCB climb to No.3 on the points table with 12 points in nine outings. They will take on the second-seeded Delhi Capitals (DC) in an away game on April 27.

