Video of Mahela Jayawardene giving instructions from boundary ropes during PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 goes viral [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene was seen giving instructions to players from beyond the boundary line during the Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the former Sri Lankan captain was seen gesturing.

The gesture from Jayawardene seemingly pertained to field settings and occurred during the 16th over of the innings sent down by left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar. Ashwani, who had struck in his first over, dismissed Nehal Wadhera for 48 in his third but also gave 16 runs.

The former Sri Lankan cricketer, who had replaced Mark Boucher as the coach, couldn't replicate his earlier success with the Mumbai Indians. It was also the first time in the Mumbai Indians' history that they failed to defend a 200+ total successfully as Punjab Kings chased down 204 with five wickets to spare. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer earned the Player of the Match award for his 41-ball 87*, laced with five fours and eight maximums.

"We didn't play a perfect game and we paid for it" - Mahela Jayawardene

At the post-game press conference, Jayawardene candidly said Punjab Kings were the better team on the night, especially given their batting performance. The 48-year-old stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"There could have been a lot of ifs and buts, but I think we didn't play a perfect game and we paid for it. It was a good campaign for us, the way we started and how we regrouped as a team and played some really, really good cricket. We had our opportunities getting to the playoffs, and we had a really good game first up. Even today I thought we played some good cricket, except for Kings playing better cricket than us, especially with the bat."

Punjab Kings will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad as both sides chase their first title.

