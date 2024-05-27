Video of Travis Head surviving IPL 2024 final-like dismissal in 2023 ODI World Cup final goes viral after SRH opener's golden duck

A video of Travis Head surviving in the 2023 ODI World Cup final after playing a similar shot that led to his dismissal in the IPL 2024 final has gone viral on social media. Head was out for a golden duck as SunRisers Hyderabad went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Batting first after winning the toss, SunRisers Hyderabad came up with an extremely poor batting effort to be knocked over for 113 in 18.3 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target in just 10.3 overs as Venkatesh Iyer hammered 52* off 26.

Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc got KKR off to a perfect start in the IPL 2024 final, knocking over Abhishek Sharma (2) with a jaffa that pitched on middle and knocked off stump. Head was the next to go, out first ball as he poked at an away going delivery from Vaibhav Arora, which he nicked to the wicketkeeper.

Following the Aussie opener's dismissal for zero, his third duck in his last four innings, a video went viral on social media where the left-hander is seen attempting a similar stroke against Jasprit Bumrah in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bowling from around the wicket in the third over of Australia's innings, Bumrah got one to shape away slightly. Head poked at the delivery but didn't get an edge.

After some nervous moments early in his innings in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the Australian opener settled in nicely and smashed a brilliant hundred.

He hit 137 off 120 during his stay at the crease, smashing 15 fours and four sixes. The left-hander and Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) added 192 for the fourth wicket as Australia chased 241 in 43 overs to be crowned the world champions.

How Travis Head performed in IPL 2024

While Head failed to make an impact in the IPL 2024 playoffs and the final, registering three ducks in four matches, he had a brilliant tournament overall. The Aussie formed an exceptional opening partnership with Abhishek and broke a few records.

The 30-year-old ended IPL 2024 with 567 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 191.55, with one hundred and four fifties.

The left-hander clobbered 102 off 41 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium and contributed two scores of 89 against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively in the league stage.

