Video of Vaibhav Suryavanshi mixing up his own age goes viral after century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been under the scanner for an age controversy after he smashed a blistering century in the IPL 2025 season. He became the youngest batter to score a hundred in the history of the IPL.

While he is just 14 years old, there have been question marks on whether it is his real age or not. A video of Vaibhav Suryavanshi mixing up his own age in two different interviews has gone viral amid these claims.

The video shows two interviews of the batter talking about his age. In the first interview that is a year old, he revealed that he was going to complete 14 years on September 27.

"Abhi mera September mai 14 saal pura hoga 27 September ko (I will complete 14 years now in September on September 27)," he had said (via @newzlyindia on Instagram).

However, his birth date is shown to be March 27, 2011. In a recent interview, he said that people are talking about him being older but his birthdate is March 27, 2011, and that is his original age. According to this date, he age should be 14 years.

"Age ko leke kaafi log bol rahe the zyada hai bada ladka hai. Mera age actually bhi wahi hai 27 March 2011 jo sab dikh raha wahi mera original hai (Lot of people are talking about my age that it is more and he is older. My age is actually the same whas at everything is seen 27 March 2011 that is only original)," he said in a recent interview via the aforementioned source.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest hundred by an Indian in the IPL

Apart from being the youngest player to score an IPL hundred, beating Manish Pandey's record (at the age of 19), Vaibhav Suryavanshi also slammed the fastest hundred in the history of the IPL by an Indian player.

He broke former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan's record, who had scored a 37-ball hundred when he also played for Rajasthan Royals. In the game against Gujarat Titans this season, Suryavanshi slammed a 35-ball hundred and eventually ended with 101 off 38 balls.

Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest IPL hundred overall when he achieved the feat off just 30 balls during the 2013 season against Pune Warriors India while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

