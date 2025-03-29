“Views/engagement badha lo” - Aakash Chopra calls out fake commentary video of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former India cricketer and current commentator Aakash Chopra called out a fake commentary video involving himself from the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match was played in Chepauk on Friday, March 28.

A fan posted a clip on X (formerly Twitter) of MS Dhoni walking out to bat during CSK's run-chase where Aakash Chopra can be heard saying -

"Finally a six has also come. It has come after long and maybe not enough now as Delhi is too far now."

CSK were 99/7 when Dhoni came in and required 98 more more runs to win from 4.4 overs as they were chasing 197 for a win.

However, Aakash Chopra called out the video as 'fake' and even put out a statement on his official X handle.

"Six maarne ki commentary ko arrival visuals par chipka do…views/engagement badha lo. God bless you, Kushagra," the tweet read.

Translates to: "Edit the commentary of six hitting on arrival visuals and add it. Increase views/engagement. God bless you, Kushagra."

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 but it was not good enough as RCB defeated CSK by 50 runs in the end.

Aakash Chopra says MS Dhoni coming in late did not make sense

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra also questioned the move of MS Dhoni coming in to bat at No. 9 when the game had slipped away from CSK's reach. CSK lost the sixth wicket in the form of Shivam Dube in the 13th over.

Instead of Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin came in the next, with the scoreboard reading 80/6. They needed 113 runs from 47 balls at that stage. The wicketkeeper-batter walked in after the fall of Ashwin's wicket, with the score at 99/7 in 15.2 overs.

CSK fans really love the sight of Dhoni walking into the middle and smashing sixes.

"But CSK fans must also want their team to win. And with the kind of hitting form that Dhoni has shown off-late, it’s only logical to expect him to give himself enough time to win games for CSK. Ashwin ahead of Dhoni vs RCB didn’t make sense," Aakash Chopra wrote on his X account.

RCB have now have two wins in a row while CSK have a win and a defeat from two games.

