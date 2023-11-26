Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 2 (Updated) ft. Devdutt Padikkal and Deepak Chahar

A total of 18 games were played on Day 2 (Saturday, November 25) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 with some thrilling outcomes. Let's take a look at how all teams fared on the second day of the campaign.

In Group A, Mumbai continued to dominate their presence with two consecutive wins, carrying an NRR of 3.793 and eight points. Sikkim continued to be in the last position with consecutive losses. Saurashtra, Railways, and Tripura got back to winning ways with Odisha, Kerala, and Puducherry suffering defeats.

Moving to Group B, Vidarbha and Hyderabad maintained their dominant display with two wins, bagging eight valuable points each. Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra bagged their first wins of the season with Services and Jharkhand registering defeats. Meghalaya and Manipur are yet to open their account in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Shifting to Group C, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka, and Haryana are in the top four positions with eight points apiece after winning two consecutive games. Uttarakhand, Bihar, J&K, and Mizoram are occupying the bottom four spots after going winless.

Delving into Group D, Rajasthan bagged their second win to top the standings with eight points at an NRR of 2.911. UP and Andhra registered victories with HP, Gujarat, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh on the losing side.

In Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, MP and Bengal are in the top two positions in the standings. Goa and Nagaland bagged their second consecutive defeat to carry the bottom two positions in the standings.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Arslan Khan (CHD) 2 2 1 207 131 207 184 112.5 1 1 24 3 2 AR Easwaran (BENG) 2 2 1 198 141 198 201 98.5 1 1 24 0 3 DJ Hooda (RAJ) 2 2 1 190 114 190 182 104.39 1 1 23 5 4 AH Gupta (SVCS) 2 2 1 189 98 189 182 103.84 - 2 19 2 5 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 2 2 1 188 117 188 157 119.74 1 1 17 10 6 SD Sharma (AP) 2 2 1 163 100* 163 256 63.67 1 1 16 3 7 MA Agarwal (KNTKA) 2 2 0 157 157 78.5 135 116.29 1 - 11 8 8 Rishabh Tiwari (CGARH) 2 2 0 151 96 75.5 192 78.64 - 2 17 1 9 SS Tiwary (JHK) 2 2 1 148 78 148 146 101.36 - 2 14 3 10 Virat Singh (JHK) 2 2 0 147 143 73.5 120 122.5 1 - 17 4

Chandigarh opening batter Arslan Khan propelled from the third rank to the top spot in the run-scoring charts after smacking his second fifty-plus score. He has amassed 207 runs in two innings at an average of 207 and a strike rate of 112.5.

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran smacked a 141-run knock against Baroda to climb from the 37th position to the second rank. He has accumulated 198 runs from two innings with one fifty and a century so far in the campaign.

Rajasthan skipper Deepak Hooda continued his good form, smacking an unbeaten 76-run knock against Gujarat. He moved from the seventh to the third rank, racking up 190 runs overall at a massive average of 190.

Services batter Aanshul Gupta propelled from 12th rank to the fourth position with 189 runs. Devdutt Padikkal (188) has also entered into the top 10 moving up from 17th position to fifth. Arunachal Pradesh's Sachin Sharma (163) ascended from 30th rank to hold the sixth position.

Mayank Agarwal (157) descended from pole position to occupy the seventh rank in the Vijay Hazare 2023 run scorer list. Chhattisgarh's Rishabh Tiwari (151) climbed up from 40th rank to eighth slot after his 96-run knock against Meghalaya.

Jharkhand hard-hitting batter Saurabh Tiwary (148) moved from 19th rank to secure the ninth spot. Jharkhand skipper Virat Singh (147) is on the verge of going out from the top 10 from being in the second position.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs MD Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 2 2 15 2 49 8 4/14 6.12 3.26 11.25 2 - 2 Shubham Singh (CGARH)"}">Shubham Singh (CGARH) 2 2 19 - 118 8 4/54 14.75 6.21 14.25 2 - 3 Suyash Sharma (DELHI) 2 2 18.1 2 44 7 4/25 6.28 2.42 15.57 1 - 4 MA Avasthi (MUM) 2 2 16.1 4 37 6 4/28 6.16 2.28 16.16 1 - 5 YS Chahal (HRYNA) 2 2 14 2 39 6 6/26 6.5 2.78 14 - 1 6 AK Karnewar (VIDAR) 2 2 20 4 42 6 4/18 7 2.1 20 1 - 7 DL Chahar (RAJ) 2 2 17 1 65 6 6/41 10.83 3.82 17 - 1 8 TU Deshpande (MUM) 2 2 17 1 75 6 3/19 12.5 4.41 17 - - 9 AA Sheth (BRODA) 2 2 19 1 94 6 3/43 15.66 4.94 19 - - 10 RD Chahar (RAJ) 2 1 9 1 34 5 5/34 6.8 3.77 10.8 - 1

Odisha's medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan scalped four wickets against Tripura to make it eight scalps overall in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 so far. He moved up from the fourth rank to the pole position in the wickets standings at an average of 6.12.

Chhattisgarh leg-spinner Shubham Singh picked four wickets against Meghalaya to move from 15th rank to the second position. He has racked up eight wickets overall at an average of 14.75.

Delhi leg-spinner Suyash Sharma scalped four wickets against Mizoram to ascend from 16th rank to secure the third spot with seven wickets overall. Mumbai medium pacer Mohit Avasthi bagged a four-wicket haul against Kerala. He climbed from the 34th spot to the fourth rank with six wickets overall at an average of 6.16.

Haryana leggie Yuzvendra Chahal slipped from the top rank to the fifth slot with six scalps at an average of 6.5. Vidarbha's left-arm spinner Akshay Karnewar picked up a four-wicket haul against Manipur to ascend from 44th rank to sixth rank. He has bagged six wickets overall at an average of 7.

Rajasthan pacer Deepak Chahar (6) scalped a six-wicket haul against Gujarat to storm from bottom to the seventh rank at an average of 10.83. Mumbai pacer Tushar U Deshpande moved from 17th rank to secure the eighth rank with six scalps at an average of 12.5.

Baroda right-arm pacer Atit Sheth moved from 24th rank to make it to the ninth position with six scalps at an average of 15.66. Rajasthan leggie Rahul Chahar slid from third rank to the 10th spot with five wickets.