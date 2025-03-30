Vipraj Nigam ends Heinrich Klaasen's carnage with a stunning catch running backwards in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam once again hogged the limelight, this time with his fielding brilliance in the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Vizag on Sunday, March 30. After a brilliant direct hit to dismiss opener Abhishek Sharma for just one run, he took a stunning catch while running backward to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen.

The incident took place in the 11th over of SRH’s innings. Mohit Sharma bowled a full-length ball, and Klaasen aimed to smash it over mid-wicket. The right-hander failed to connect it properly, and the ball ballooned up in the air following a leading edge.

Vipraj covered enough ground while running back and kept his eyes on the ball before holding onto it. His teammates mobbed him to applaud his excellent effort.

Watch the video here:

Vipraj Nigam smashed a quickfire 39 runs off 15 balls and scalped one wicket against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous game. The 20-year-old’s all-around performance helped Delhi beat LSG by one wicket in a last-over thriller. The Capitals had bought him for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

After Mitchell Starc’s early scare, Kuldeep Yadav dents SRH’s batting with a triple strike in the IPL 2025 clash

A clinical bowling display from Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav helped the Capitals dominate SRH in the IPL 2025 match. Starc first got rid of Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, and Travis Head in the powerplay. Later, Kuldeep sent back Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, and Aniket Verma to leave the SunRisers in disarray.

At the time of writing, SRH were 148/8 after 16 overs, with Harshal Patel and Wiaan Mulder at the crease. Verma top scored with 74 off 41 balls, including six maximums and five boundaries.

The two teams are coming on the back of contrasting results in the IPL. SRH lost to the Super Giants by five wickets in their previous game after winning their season opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Meanwhile, Delhi beat LSG by one wicket to kick-start their IPL 2025 season.

Follow the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

