"Virat and AB playing together again" - IPL team's interesting take ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli is set to play under Ayush Badoni's captaincy in Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways. Ahead of the match, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cheekily pointed out that Kohli and AB will be seen playing together again.

Kohli and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers had a memorable run together for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the latter's playing days in the Indian Premier League. LSG suggested that Kohli will reunite with AB, albeit this time it will be Ayush Badoni.

Taking to the microblogging platform, the Lucknow-based franchise wrote:

"Didn’t think we’d see Virat and AB playing together again."

It is worth mentioning that the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) reportedly approached Virat Kohli for captaincy ahead of the ace batter's domestic cricket return. However, the veteran cricketer chose to decline the offer and Badoni will continue leading Delhi.

Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012. He was expected to feature in the previous round of the ongoing season, much like other India stars like Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant, but his return was delayed due to a neck sprain.

"I am very grateful" - Ayush Badoni on captaining Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

LSG batter Badoni stated that he is grateful to have had the opportunity of leading star players like Rishabh Pant and Kohli in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25. He also stated that the whole team was very motivated with Kohli's arrival.

The 25-year-old was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"I am very grateful that I got the opportunity to captain Rishabh [Pant] bhaiya and Virat bhaiya. Right now, the situation of us is that we need to win with a bonus point to qualify for knockouts. At such a time, Virat bhaiya's arrival has motivated the entire team. He has also told us to be confident on the field, just like he always is."

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game kicks off on Thursday, January 30.

