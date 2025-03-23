"Virat humara bhagwan hai" - Virat Kohli fan after being arrested for pitch invasion during RCB vs KKR clash of IPL 2025 [Watch] 

The Virat Kohli fan who breached security to invade the pitch during the opening match of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday has reportedly been arrested by Kolkata Police. On being taken to the police station, the 18-year-old youth stated that Kohli was like a God to him.

Ad

The fan entered the field when Kohli hit a four to complete his half-century in the match. He fell on the star batter's feet before being escorted out by the security officials.

You can watch the video of the accused expressing his love for Virat Kohli at the police station below. In the clip, he can be heard saying:

"Virat humara bhagwan hai [Virat is my God]."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to a report by The Indian Express, the accused was taken to the Maidan Police Station in Kolkata, where he was charged under Sections 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant), 329(3) (criminal trespass), and 125 (acts that endanger human life or personal safety through reckless or negligent actions).

Virat Kohli's unbeaten half-century helped RCH kick off IPL 2025 with a stunning seven-wicket win over KKR

RCB won the toss and chose to field first against the defending champions KKR. The home team registered 174/8 in 20 overs, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine scoring 56 (31) and 44 (26), respectively.

Ad

Left-arm spinner Kurnal Pandya helped RCB turn things around after a tough start. He conceded 29 runs from his four overs and picked up the crucial wickets of Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh.

RCB's run chase began with a fantastic 95-run opening stand between Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. While Salt departed after scoring 56 runs off 31 balls, Kohli remained unbeaten on 59.

Bengaluru chased down the target in just 16.2 overs to clinch a thumping win over the home team in the inaugural match of the season. RCB will now face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback