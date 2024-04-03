"Virat, I want you to be there over 6-15" - Former RCB star AB de Villiers' direct message to Virat Kohli

Former RCB player AB de Villiers has urged Virat Kohli to bat through the middle overs so that the team can fire on all cylinders when a player of his calibre stays at the crease for a longer duration of the innings.

The former Proteas skipper also insisted that Faf du Plessis taking the aggressive route during the powerplay is the best option so that Virat can play his natural game at the other end. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the 40-year-old directly addressed Virat Kohli on what role the talisman should play with the willow. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"Hopefully, he keeps going with his good start, because RCB need that glue in the middle overs. We need him to get through the first six (overs), that's ultimately how I want to see him play. Let Faf take more risk upfront, but Virat, I want you to be there over 6-15. That's when RCB is going to fire from all cylinders. Watch out for that."

Reviewing the franchise's performance so far in 2024 IPL, the former swashbuckling batter and crowd favourite was hopeful of a change in their fortunes in the upcoming away matches before they return to the Garden City.

"RCB... Not a bad start but not great" - AB de Villiers

Having lost the season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bounced back strongly by winning their second game of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Unfortunately, the next two matches did not go in their favour as Faf du Plessis' men lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Next up, they have the all-important away clashes against the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (April 6) and bottom-ranked Mumbai Indians (April 11) before their next home game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 15. AB de Villiers called RCB's start 'not bad but not great' and added:

"RCB… not a bad start but not great. It's in the middle, and they need a couple of wins. They will be hitting the road and hopefully, they find a good fortune away from home before they come back to the Chinnaswamy."

Currently placed ninth in the ongoing IPL 2024 points table with two points from four matches, the Royal Challengers must put aside the disappointment of their back-to-back home defeats and come back stronger with an all-round performance if they are to defeat Rajasthan and Mumbai in their backyards.