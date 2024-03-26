Virat Kohli achieves major T20 landmark during 77-run knock in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Virat Kohli created history on Monday, March 25, becoming the first Indian batter to register 100 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. The star cricketer achieved the feat during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

35-year-old Kohli smashed 77 off 49 balls as RCB got the better of PBKS by four wickets in match number six of IPL 2024 on Monday. His wonderful knock featured 11 fours and two sixes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a target of 177 in 19.2 overs.

Kohli's half-century was his 92nd 50-plus score in the T20 format. He has also notched up eight hundreds - seven of them in the IPL and one for India in an Asia Cup match against Afghanistan in Dubai in September 2022.

Following his knock of 77 on Monday against PBKS, Kohli is now at No. 3 among list of batters with most 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. The Indian star has exactly 100 scores of 50 or more from 377 matches.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list, with 110 50-plus knocks from 463 matches, while Aussie run-machine David Warner (109 from 371 matches) is second on the illustrious list. Kohli is followed up former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (98 from 290 matches) and England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler (86 from 404 matches).

With the catch to dismiss Jonny Bairstow in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match, Kohli (173) also went past Suresh Raina (172) among Indian fielders with most catches in T20 cricket.

Speaking of the RCB vs PBKS match, Punjab were sent into bat and put up 176/6 on the board as skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 45 off 37, while Shashank Singh played an impressive cameo of 21* in eight balls.

Kohli set up RCB's chase with his sublime half-century even as wickets kept falling at the other end. Blazing cameos from veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik (28* off 10) and Impact Player Mahipal Lomror (17* off 8) took Bengaluru past the finish line.

"Don't get overexcited, it's just two games" - Kohli downplays get Orange Cap

Following his knock against PBKS, Kohli became the Orange Cap holder for IPL 2024. However, he downplayed the significance of the same and stated that the tournament has only just started:

"Don't get overexcited, it's just two games. I know what this (orange cap) means. It's been going on for years. People talk a lot about playing the sport. At the end of the day you don't talk about the achievements, stats or numbers but the memories. It's what Rahul Dravid says. The friendship, love, appreciation, backing has been amazing and is what you'll miss and never forget," Kohli said after being named Player of the Match.

The former RCB skipper has 98 runs from two matches in IPL 2024, averaging 49, with a strike rate of 142.03.