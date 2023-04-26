Create

"Virat Kohli always put his individual achievements above the team" – Fans troll RCB captain for scoring 54 off 37 balls vs KKR in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 26, 2023 23:43 IST
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2023, scoring five half-centuries in first eight games.

Virat Kohli’s half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost by 21 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

The right-handed batter scored 54 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 145.95, including six boundaries. The Delhi batter started off well in the powerplay, scoring 33 runs off just 19 deliveries but failed to accelerate after the powerplay.

Kohli scored 21 off 18 outside the powerplay despite RCB’s asking rate kept surging to over 10 runs per over.

Half century No. 4⃣9⃣ in IPL 👑King Kohli's appetite for runs has fifties as a staple diet! 🍽️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvKKR https://t.co/XEH9KNxDIZ

Fans on Twitter expressed mixed reactions to Kohli’s two-faced batting as wickets continued to fall on the other end. One user tweeted:

"Virat Kohli always put his individual achievements above the team."
First 15 balls : 30 RunsNext 22 balls : 24 Runs Virat Kohli has always put his individual achievements above the team. #Shame https://t.co/RAMuazU2gv

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Virat kohli is just a Powerplay Merchant now... He can't hit fours and sixes once powerplay is over but surprisingly no one criticizes. #RCBvsKKR
Kohli bhai old ho gye hai😥
Why @imVkohli u always broke hearts #ViratKohli
Virat Kohli todayTill 5th over - 32 (17) After 5th over - 22(20) Again getting slow after pp and spinners. #RCBvsKKR
#RCBvKKR #ViratKohli 🤣 Russell https://t.co/GBzGlLU0uh
Sorry Virat Kohli and RCB fans 😭😭 twitter.com/Rahultranic/st… https://t.co/aonkBbmtYX
Virat Kohli is unable to clear such a small boundary. Well played for the orange cup.#TATAIPL2023#RCBvKKR
Consistent Virat Kohli 🔥 https://t.co/pQQc6J3Hp0
Virat Kohli in IPL 2023:- 82*(49) vs MI - 21(18) vs KKR - 61(44) vs LSG - 50(34) vs DC - 6(4) vs CSK - 59(47) vs PBKS - 0(1) vs RR - 54(37) vs KKR 5 fifties from 8 innings - Well played, King Kohli. https://t.co/FvlYjJVkRt
The moment my dad said "Virat kohli hai na crease pe?? Toh pakka RCB hi jeetega"The next ball Virat Dismissed 😐😐Kya hi bolu ab ghusse mai khoon khaul raha hai😭😭 #RCBvKKR
Kohli -Mere sath ruk k batting kon lega? #RCBvKKRRcb batsman- https://t.co/QcNfjGEODD

Virat Kohli, however, has been quite consistent with the bat for RCB, scoring 333 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 142.31. He has scored five half-centuries against KKR, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR return to winning ways against Virat Kohli’s RCB, end four-match losing streak in IPL 2023

A clinical bowling performance from KKR helped the side return to winning ways. Defending 201, KKR restricted RCB to 179/8. Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/27. Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell also took a couple of wickets apiece.

Our night 💜 https://t.co/vxVxuugZ0z

Earlier in the day, KKR posted 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat. Jason Roy starred with the bat, scoring 56 off 29 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries. Captain Nitish Rana also smashed a quickfire 48 off 21 deliveries, including four sixes and three boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer and N Jagadeesan chipped in with 31 and 27, respectively. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and David Wiese remained unbeaten on 18 and 12, respectively.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj settled for one.

It was KKR’s second win of the season against RCB. They previously beat the Bengaluru-based franchise by 81 runs at home.

