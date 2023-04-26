"Virat Kohli always put his individual achievements above the team" – Fans troll RCB captain for scoring 54 off 37 balls vs KKR in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli’s half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost by 21 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

The right-handed batter scored 54 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 145.95, including six boundaries. The Delhi batter started off well in the powerplay, scoring 33 runs off just 19 deliveries but failed to accelerate after the powerplay.

Kohli scored 21 off 18 outside the powerplay despite RCB’s asking rate kept surging to over 10 runs per over.

Fans on Twitter expressed mixed reactions to Kohli’s two-faced batting as wickets continued to fall on the other end. One user tweeted:

"Virat Kohli always put his individual achievements above the team."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Virat Kohli, however, has been quite consistent with the bat for RCB, scoring 333 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 142.31. He has scored five half-centuries against KKR, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR return to winning ways against Virat Kohli’s RCB, end four-match losing streak in IPL 2023

A clinical bowling performance from KKR helped the side return to winning ways. Defending 201, KKR restricted RCB to 179/8. Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/27. Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell also took a couple of wickets apiece.

Earlier in the day, KKR posted 200/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat. Jason Roy starred with the bat, scoring 56 off 29 balls, including five sixes and four boundaries. Captain Nitish Rana also smashed a quickfire 48 off 21 deliveries, including four sixes and three boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer and N Jagadeesan chipped in with 31 and 27, respectively. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and David Wiese remained unbeaten on 18 and 12, respectively.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj settled for one.

It was KKR’s second win of the season against RCB. They previously beat the Bengaluru-based franchise by 81 runs at home.

