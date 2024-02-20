Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma become parents again with baby boy Akaay

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma recently became parents for the second time. The power couple welcomed their baby boy, Akaay, on February 15.

Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 20, to announce that he had become a father for the second time. He wrote in a statement:

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy, after dating for several years. The couple became parents for the first time on January 11, 2021, with the birth of their girl child, Vamika.

Virat Kohli opted out of the ongoing England Test series citing personal reasons

Virat Kohli has made himself unavailable for the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Several reports suggested that his wife, Anushka Sharma, was pregnant for the second time. However, there wasn't an official statement from the couple.

Now with the cricket star announcing the birth of his second child, it indicates why the former India captain missed the all-important Test series against England. Kohli initially opted out of the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England. His name was missing when the squad was announced for the remaining three Test matches as well.

Despite the ace batter's absence, the Men in Blue have performed admirably so far and have gained a 2-1 lead in the series following a historic 434-run victory in Rajkot, which is their biggest-ever Test win in terms of runs.

The fourth Test between India and England will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi from February 23 to 27.

