Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get clicked as they attend Indian Sports Honours Award ceremony

Team India star batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma posed for photographs on Thursday as they attended the Indian Sports Honours Award ceremony in Mumbai.

Kohli featured in the third ODI against Australia on Wednesday, which India lost by 21 runs. He hit a fighting half-century in the chase and tried his best to keep Team India's hopes alive, but his knock eventually ended in vain.

After the match last night, Virat Kohli traveled home to Mumbai from Chennai, which hosted the ODI series decider against Australia. He attended the Indian Sports Honours Award event tonight (March 23) along with Anushka Sharma, where the couple also announced their non-profit initiative 'SeVVA'. Through this great initiative, they intend to extend scholarships to rising sportspeople in the country.

The couple also gave their ardent fans a glimpse of themselves by sharing a couple of photos on their official Instagram handles, captioned with a heart emoji.

You can also catch a glimpse of them from the event below:

"As soon as I heard that, I started shivering"- Virat Kohli before meeting Anushka Sharma first time for an Ad shoot in 2013

Speaking to AB De Villiers’ YouTube channel, Virat Kohli recently revealed the details of his first meeting with his wife Anushka Sharma. The iconic batter disclosed that he was nervous before meeting her at that juncture as she was a well-established and popular actor.

“My manager called me one day on the tour of [Zimbabwe] and he’s like, 'This commercial opportunity has come up and you gonna do this ad.' I was like, 'Cool!' He’s like, 'We are gonna shoot it with Anushka Sharma.'

"She was one of the well-established and one of the top actors already in India. As soon as I heard that, I started shivering, 'How the hell am I gonna do this ad with her?' She was a proper actor. I was so nervous.”

Reminiscing about his initial interaction with Anushka during the ad shoot, Virat Kohli added:

So, the first thing that I told her was that, 'You didn’t get anything higher to wear?' And she’s like, 'Excuse me?' I was, 'Oh my god! So bad!' But then the shoot went on and I kind of figured it out along that whole time that she’s actually a very normal person and then we got talking, and our backgrounds were very similar. From there on we became friends. Gradually, we started dating.”

Watch the interaction from 8:25 onwards:

Virat Kohli will be back on the cricket field on April 2 as RCB begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against Mumbai Indians.

Poll : 0 votes