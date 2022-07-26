Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose with chef after dining at Indian restaurant in London

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli is currently enjoying some time off from the game by vacationing with his family. The right-hander recently dined at an Indian restaurant in London with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Executive chef Surender Mohan took to his Twitter account to share a picture with Kohli and Sharma following their meal at Bombay Bustle. He mentioned hosting the two renowned personalities at the restaurant was an honour for him and wrote on Twitter:

"Happy & honoured to have had the wonderfully warm and pride of India @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma dine with us @BombayBustle."

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during India's tour of England earlier this month. The veteran batter's performances against the hosts were deemed underwhelming by many as he wasn't able to get out of the rut he is in.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the ongoing West Indies tour

The Men in Blue are currently involved in a three-match ODI series against West Indies. The two cricketing nations are also set to play five T20I games following the 50-over rubber.

However, Virat Kohli has been rested for the entirety of the tour. The 33-year-old has stated that he wants to guide India to championship triumphs in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli was quoted as saying by Star Sports:

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team."

Meanwhile, Kohli managed scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test against England. The player failed to make an impact in the white-ball matches as well and finished with 45 runs from four innings.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli sustained a mild groin strain ahead of the ODI series and had to miss the opening fixture of the rubber due to the injury.

