Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma spotted in Ahmedabad ahead of RCB’s IPL 2025 final [In Pictures]

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted in Ahmedabad before the IPL 2025 final. The Narendra Modi Stadium in the capital city of Gujarat will host the summit clash on Tuesday, June 3.

RCB advanced to the finals by beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) comprehensively in Qualifier 1 on Thursday. They will face the winner of Qualifier 2 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the PBKS in that game. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role in RCB's brilliant IPL 2025 campaign, top-scoring for them by accumulating 614 runs across 14 games at an average of 55.82, including eight half-centuries.

An Instagram user 'viralbhayani' shared a few pictures to give fans a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after they arrived in Ahmedabad. The couple could be seen in a car, wearing masks. You can watch the pictures below:

"It takes its toll and it takes a huge amount of energy"- Kane Williamson on Virat Kohli's Test retirement

New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson recently reacted to his peer Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket by saying things don't last forever. He opened up about the demanding nature of international cricket and how it takes a ton of energy.

"I guess when you are not just part of the cricketing fabric, but someone like Virat, he's the whole couch isn't he? You just assume that things last forever and they don't. There comes a time and there is so much that goes into the game and especially the international game. It takes its toll and it takes a huge amount of energy and the energy he's brought to the game and how he's grown the game in all formats over so many years," Williamson told Talksport in an interview.

The former New Zealand captain continued:

"When you sit back and think about it, you are human beings and you make decisions and life decisions. Obviously, a world leader in our game and an absolute legend, but a fantastic human being. We grew up in Under-19s together, and followed these parallel lines in some respects, but in different worlds."

Kane Williamson stepped down as New Zealand captain from all formats over the past year and has no national contract with the Kiwi team.

