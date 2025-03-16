"My aggression was a problem, now my calmness is a problem" - Virat Kohli's cheeky remark at RCB event [Watch]

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli quipped at a recent event that both his aggression and calmness seem to be a 'problem' for people. The 36-year-old added that he doesn't want to focus on reactions to his behavior since he has no idea as to what needs to be done.

Ad

Kohli's ultra-aggressive behavior on the field has divided opinion among experts and fans. However, in recent years, there have also been instances where he has appeared extremely calm out in the middle especially with the bat in hand.

Quizzed about the two sides of his personality, the star Indian batter came up with an intriguing response. During an interaction at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, he commented:

"I don't know what to do to be honest. My aggression was a problem, now my calmness is a problem. It's like, I have no idea what needs to be done. That's why I don't focus on it."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli was recently part of Team India's triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. He was the Men in Blue's second-leading run-getter in the ICC event, scoring 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.89.

"You start burdening yourself way more" - Virat Kohli on dealing with outside pressure

Before the success in the Champions Trophy, Kohli had a disappointing tour of Australia. He scored a hundred in the first Test in Perth, but ended up with only 190 runs in nine innings. The veteran batter admitted that he was disappointed with his performance. He, however, added that he did not focus on all the criticism from outside and instead made peace with what transpired in Australia.

Ad

"Once you start thinking of the disappointment from the outside, then you start burdening yourself way more. That's something that I've surely experienced in Australia as well. Because I got a good score in the first Test. I thought, right, let's go," the former India captain said (as quoted by PTI).

"There's going to be another big series for me. It didn't turn out that way. How do you cope up with this? For me, it's just about acceptance. This is what happened. I'm going to be honest with myself," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kohli will next be seen in action during IPL 2025, which begins on March 22. He was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the IPL 2025 auction for ₹21 crore. RCB will feature in the IPL 2025 tournament opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news