"Virat Kohli wouldn't have conceded this many had he bowled 4 overs" - Kris Srikkanth blasts RCB bowlers for dismal showing in SRH clash of IPL 2024

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth slammed RCB bowlers for their horrific display against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) en route to a 25-run defeat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15.

RCB's already tumultuous season hit rock bottom when they conceded an IPL record 287/3 to SRH in their 20 overs. Starting from Travis Head's incredible 41-ball 102, all Hyderabad batters belted the RCB bowlers at will, much to the disgust of the packed crowd in Bengaluru.

All six RCB bowlers traveled at an economy of over 10 runs per over, with their overseas recruits, Reece Topley and Lockie Ferguson, giving away a combined 120 runs in eight overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth feels RCB would be better off playing 11 batters and having even Virat Kohli bowl four overs.

"Reece Topley is getting smashed. Lockie Ferguson was getting smashed. Hehas not done well in the IPL. He has traveled from Kolkata to Bengaluru. Will Jacks has been their best bowler. Better, they play 11 batters. Ask Faf du Plessis to bowl 2 overs. Give Cameron Green 4 overs. I think Virat Kohli wouldn't have conceded this many had he bowled 4 overs. Virat Kohli is a decent bowler," said Srikkanth.

He added:

"At one stage, I felt very bad for Virat Kohli, who was just watching the balls fly out of the stadium. He came out angry when he walked out to bat. Head was smashing them, Klaasen, after that. But Abdul Samad's knock was the final nail in the coffin."

Despite the hammering, RCB gave the run-chase a spirited effort, finishing on 262/7 in 20 overs to lose by 25 runs.

Dinesh Karthik continued his outstanding batting form, scoring 83 off 35 deliveries to keep RCB ever-so-slightly in the hunt.

"I will only blame the team management for going in without a plan to the auction" - Kris Srikkanth

Expand Tweet

Kris Srikkanth blamed the RCB management and the scouting team for having no plan during the 2024 IPL auction, resulting in the side's debacle this season.

In a shocker, RCB dropped their two biggest off-season recruits, Cameron Green and Alzarri Joseph, in addition to leaving out big names, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell for the SRH outing.

"They dropped Mohammed Siraj, they dropped Glenn Maxwell. Look at that, they dropped Cameron Green, who was bought for Rs 17.5 crore. They have dropped Alzarri Joseph, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore. Hats off to RCB and their scouting team. I don't blame the players. I will only blame the team management for going in without a plan to the auction," said Srikkanth.

The defeat was RCB's fifth consecutive, leaving them at the bottom of the points table with a lone win in seven games.

With the improbable task of having to win almost all their remaining encounters for a playoff spot, RCB will take on KKR in their next outing on Sunday, April 21.

