Virat Kohli displays his range of drives in practice ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Ace Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli was seen in fine touch, putting on a display of some sumptuous drives in practice. Kohli looked composed in the video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts.

Ad

Kohli, along with the Bengaluru-based franchise, arrived in Kolkata a couple of days before their season opener. The 36-year-old faced Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the nets. While he looked comfortable against Hazlewood's bowling, Kohli used his feet to counter the threat of swing that Bhuvneshwar possessed.

RCB put out a challenge to its followers to use their official account on X, stating that they will post a compilation video of Kohli's drives played during practice once they get 1,800 reposts. Once the objective was completed, the franchise posted a video of the same with the following caption:

Ad

Trending

"The art of timing! Kohli’s drives in full flow is a cinematic experience."

Take a look at the video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli will be looking to lead RCB with the bat and set examples for others in the team

Kohli was one of the key anchors who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru's charge in the second half of the last season. The batter opened the innings throughout the campaign alongside former skipper Faf du Plessis and scored 765 runs in 15 games played that season.

Ad

With the bat in hand, the 36-year-old scored five half-centuries and also registered his eighth ton in the league, scoring 113 off 72 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals. Impressive performances opening the innings in the IPL saw him open for India in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup alongside Rohit Sharma.

As RCB strives towards winning their first title, Kohli will look to chip in with the bat and score runs at the top.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback