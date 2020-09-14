Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan spoke about skipper Virat Kohli's demeanour in his younger days. He highlighted that Kohli used to enjoy playing in the IPL, and would have a great time both on and off the field.

But while many get lost in the glamour of IPL, Pathan stated that Virat Kohli never lost his focus and understood his purpose at a very young age. His ruthless fitness regime and never-ending hunger for success has made him a successful player across all three formats.

"Whenever I used to watch Virat Kohli in the IPL, I used to see only one man. A young man who is enjoying both on the field as well as off the field. But he never sidelined cricket. The good thing is that he always kept his focus on cricket. This is why he is one of the best players in the world right now and it shows how much commitment he has," Irfan Pathan told Star Sports.

How a six in the IPL convinced Harbhajan Singh that Virat Kohli is one for the future

Harbhajan Singh recalled his first encounter with Virat Kohli when he realised he was one for the future.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also recalled his first encounter with a young Virat Kohli. He had heard about Kohli from former Indian coach Lalchand Rajput.

In a game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli stepped out and hit Sanath Jayasuriya for a six. His fearless attitude and body language convinced Harbhajan Singh that he was going to become a great player.

"I had heard Virat Kohli's name before the IPL auction from Lalchand Rajput. In a an IPL game, I was the captain of the Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli hit Jayasuriya for a six by stepping out of his crease. He was not afraid of the fact that a man of Jayasuriya's stature was bowling to him. That showed me that he is one for the future," Harbhajan said.

Virat Kohli will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the IPL with an eye on ending their wait for that elusive maiden IPL title. RCB will play their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st September at Dubai.