Virat Kohli enjoys meal with teammates at One8 Commune ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting star Virat Kohli enjoyed a meal with his franchise teammates at One8 Commune. Videos of the same are doing the rounds on the internet.

Virat was a part of RCB's lineup in their games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. He kickstarted his campaign with a composed half century against KKR in Kolkata, but looked a bit scratchy against the CSK bowling attack when facing them in Chennai.

On Sunday (March 30), Kohli and his RCB teammates gathered for dinner at One8 Commune hotel in Bengaluru. The 36-year-old was recorded coming out of the hotel, with the fans chanting "RCB" at the glimpse of the star.

Take a look at the video below:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in their third match of the IPL 2025 season

RCB have won both their matches in the season so far and will be looking for a third win on the trot - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a fine start to their season, winning their first two games to sit firmly at the top of the points table. They played their season opener against KKR and beat the defending champions by seven wickets. The Rajat Patidar-led side then played Chennai Super Kings and registered a 50-run win, their first at the venue since 2008.

They will be up against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 2, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. GT are coming off contrasting results, facing an 11-run loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and then beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs.

Head to head, the two teams have faced each other on five occasions, with GT winning twice and RCB beating them three times. Notably, RCB won both of their scheduled games against the Gujarat Titans last season.

