Virat Kohli: Fan clubs didn't exist during our times, we were only dependent on our skills

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli has stated that since fan clubs did not exist during his starting years in international cricket, players like him and Rohit Sharma were dependent on their skills for survival. Speaking about current times, Kohli stated that fan clubs are so powerful that they can weave a narrative to show that bad things are happening to their players.

Having made his international debut back in 2008, Kohli is considered among the greatest all-format batters India has ever produced. Even at 35, he is considered among the fittest players in the national team and is often credited with changing the mindset of Indian cricketers towards fitness.

At a recent event for Asian Paints after being named Brand Ambassador for the product, Kohli opened up about how times have changed for players since he made his debut in 2008.

"Every era has its own transition, though we often talk about this. Sometimes when you have a lot of opportunities, you don't recognize the magnitude of that opportunity. During our time, we knew that we had only 4-5 matches to prove ourselves. At that time, fan clubs didn't exist, who create an atmosphere to say that bad things are happening to our players," Kohli explained.

"This social media was non-existent. You were only and only dependent on your skill. That's how we have grown up. If I don't perform, no one is going to keep me there just because my supporters feel I am a good player or there can be a narrative in the public or in the media," the 35-year-old added.

Expand Tweet

The former captain elaborated that people like him and Rohit have been able to play for 15 years because their perspective towards the opportunity they have been granted is the same today as it was on day one.

"That's how we have been groomed. That's the message we try to pass forward [to the youngsters] - recognize what platform you are getting and be respectful of it," Kohli added.

Apart from playing for India, Kohli has been highly successful in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. In fact, he is the leading run-getter in the competition with over 7,500 runs.

"It has been a great journey" - Virat Kohli for playing with Rohit Sharma for 15 years

Kohli and Rohit have been the lynchpins of India's batting line-up over the last decade. Individually, and as a pair, they have achieved some tremendous feats with the willow.

About the 15-year journey he has shared with Rohit on the big stage, Kohli commented:

"Look we have played together for [so many years]. I made by debut in 2008. Rohit came in a year earlier. Fifteen years, we have played together. I had never thought at that point that we would be among the two or three senior players left in the Indian team.

"It has been a great journey seeing his growth as a player and what he has done in his career and now how he is leading the team as well. It's been amazing and my career has grown alongside as well. It's been great for India in general," Kohli concluded.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, Kohli and Rohit will be in opposite camps when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2024 match in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11.