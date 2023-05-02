Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100 per cent match fees after LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir and bowler Naveen-ul-Haq have been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the LSG vs RCB match on Monday, May 1.

Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their match fees while Naveen-ul-Haq was sanctioned with 50 percent of his match fees.

A statement from the IPL read:

"Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore."

During the latter part of the LSG innings, Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an altercation only for the on-field umpires and Amit Mishra to intervene.

RCB eventually bowled out LSG for 108 while defending 126 on the sluggish surface of the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Watch: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir involved in heated exchange after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

With both RCB and LSG players having handshakes, Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli were again spotted exchanging a few words before the former pulled his hand off, with Glenn Maxwell intervening this time.

Later, as LSG batter Kyle Mayers went to have a conversation with Kohli about something, Gautam Gambhir took Mayers aside.

Gambhir, who was on his way to speak to the match officials, turned and had a verbal altercation with Kohli despite LSG captain KL Rahul and others attempting to stop him.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis was also present at the scene and could be seen asking Kohli to remain calm and pulling him back.

A few seconds later, Kohli was seen trying to explain something to his former India teammate Gambhir, who didn't look pleased with the incident.

This was Kohli's second sanction this season after he was fined INR 24 lakh when RCB maintained a slow over rate during their win over Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru under Kohli's captaincy.

