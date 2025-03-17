Virat Kohli gives autographs and clicks selfies with Karnataka wheelchair cricket team at RCB Unbox event ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Star cricketer Virat Kohli made a heartfelt gesture to the Karnataka wheelchair cricket team during the RCB Unbox event ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The event took place on Monday, March 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

During the RCB Unbox event, Virat Kohli was seen giving autographs and clicking selfies with players from the Karnataka wheelchair cricket team, who were also present at the stadium for the event.

Kohli was surrounded by security and police staff while he signed autographs and clicked selfies. He was seen wearing the team's new jersey for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

The moment can be seen in a video posted by a fan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below:

The RCB Unbox event is a pre-season event conducted by RCB before the IPL begins. The event this time around saw several performances and players training and taking various skill challenges in front of a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against defending champions KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22.

Virat Kohli in solid touch ahead of IPL 2025 season

Virat Kohli has been in good touch ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He was India's second-highest run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy with 218 runs from five games at an average of 54.50 with a hundred and a fifty.

During the last IPL season where RCB made the playoffs, Kohli played a massive role by amassing 741 runs from 15 games with a hundred and five fifties, leading from the front with the bat. He is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL with over 8,000 runs in his career so far.

While it was expected that Virat Kohli would lead the side after Faf du Plessis was released, RCB announced Rajat Patidar as the captain for the upcoming season.

Without the pressure of captaincy, he will be expected to replicate his form from the previous season. RCB are yet to win an IPL trophy despite reaching the final on three occasions.

