Virat Kohli gives a pep talk to expensive Suyash Sharma, spinner responds with Heinrich Klaasen's prized scalp in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli, the leader, was on display as regular skipper Rajat Patidar played as an impact player in the IPL 2025 match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is ongoing in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

The former RCB skipper gave a much-needed pep talk to Suyash Sharma, who leaked three boundaries in the ninth over. The spinner immediately responded with dangerous-looking Heinrich Klaasen's wicket by striking off the next delivery.

Suyash bowled a wrong’un that spun inside Klaasen’s hitting arc on leg stump, and the right-hander tried to clear long-on. The wicketkeeper-batter failed to connect it properly, and Romario Shephard completed formalities near the boundary ropes.

Notably, the spinner was smashed for a boundary down the leg stump off the previous delivery, the third four of the over. Kohli had a word with Suyash, apparently advice, and it worked wonders for RCB and the bowler.

SRH in the driving seat against RCB in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from the top order helped SRH dominate RCB in their IPL 2025 match. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave a flourishing start as they smashed 34 (17) and 17 (10), respectively. The duo helped the side reach the team’s fifty in just 3.3 overs. Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma then chipped in with 24 (13) and 26 (9) to help the side continue their stunning run rate.

At the time of writing, the SunRisers were 156/4 after 13 overs, with Ishan Kishan (48 off 27) and Nitish Reddy (run-a-ball 3) at the crease.

While SRH have been ruled out of the tournament, RCB are currently second in the IPL 2025 points table. A win over the Orange Army would help the Royal Challengers topple the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the top of the points table. It will boost their chances of finishing in the top two ahead of the knockout matches.

As a result, the Pat Cummins-led side would be keen to hurt RCB’s chances of finishing in the top two. They eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by defeating them by six wickets in their last fixture.

