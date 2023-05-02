Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli has given his teammate David Willey's son a signed bat with a personal message. The English pacer was recently ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a toe injury he sustained during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Willey played four matches this season before the injury layoff. He picked up three wickets and also scored 35 runs for his side in the lower middle order.

RCB have roped in veteran Indian batter Kedar Jadhav as Willey's replacement for the rest of the season. Jadhav last played in the IPL in 2021, when he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. He remained unsold at the auctions in the following years.

Willey took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 2, and shared a picture of his son holding a bat, signed by Kohli along with a personalized message. He captioned the post:

"Future @royalchallengersbangalore player? Every cloud - Kids super happy to have me home early. Super special surprise for my boy as he starts his first cricket season. A personal message and signed bat from @virat.kohli - Thank you.#ipl #bangalore #T20 #t20cricket #rcb #cricket #son #kids"

Virat Kohli has also been in decent batting touch in IPL this year. He has scored 364 runs across nine games, including five half-centuries. He is currently fourth in the orange cap race.

In Faf du Plessis' absence, Kohli has also captained the Bangalore side in three games this season, with the team winning twice and losing once.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

