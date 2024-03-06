"Virat Kohli has hinted that he might want me to come over" - AB de Villiers opens up on joining RCB coaching team for IPL 2024

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers recently said that Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is keen to have him on board for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.

He mentioned that while Kohli has expressed his desire to have de Villiers in the RCB team management, he is yet to receive an official offer from the new head coach Justin Langer.

Sharing an update about his new role with the Bangalore-based franchise, de Villiers said in his latest YouTube video:

"Nothing confirmed yet. Virat (Kohli) has hinted that he might want me to come over just to spend a bit of time with him and some of the batters. Nothing's been confirmed yet. I think the call is got to come from Andy Flower, Faf and the team. For now, I'm just going to be in Mumbai for the first few weeks of the IPL. I'm doing a bit of commentating."

AB de Villiers was one of Bangalore's standout performers during his playing days. With 4,522 runs from 145 innings, he remains the team's second-highest run-getter in the team's history. He retired from the IPL in November 2021 following the 14th edition of the compeition.

"He's a really good captain" - AB de Villiers on KL Rahul

Team India's keeper-batter KL Rahul is currently on the sidelines after suffering a quadriceps tendon injury during the ongoing five-match home Test series against England.

Recent reports suggest that he will make his comeback in IPL 2024, where he will continue to lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

AB de Villiers mentioned that he relishes watching the Indian batter play. He also reserved high praise for Rahul's leadership skills and said:

"He's (KL Rahul) a fantastic player. He's a very consistent performer, and I think he's a really good captain, very calm and collected, and I've always enjoyed watching him play."

Rahul injured his thigh while fielding against RCB during IPL 2023 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. Krunal Pandya captained LSG in his absence, and the side's campaign ended with an 81-run loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator.

