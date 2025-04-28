Virat Kohli and KL Rahul involved in a heated exchange during DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got involved in a heated exchange during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the encounter on Sunday, April 27.

DC batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored 162 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs on the back of contributions from KL Rahul (41), Tristan Stubbs (34), and Abishek Porel (28). RCB then slumped to 26/3 at the end of four overs and found themselves in a tricky situation.

Virat Kohli (51) then steadied their innings by building a 119-run match-winning stand with Krunal Pandya (73*). During the partnership, Kohli got involved in a heated exchange with DC wicket-keeper KL Rahul, with both seemingly having an argument.

Check out the exchange between the duo in the video below:

Tim David finished the formalities with a cameo of 19* (5) and took his side over the line in the penultimate over. Krunal Pandya was adjudged Player of the Match for scoring 73* and taking a solitary wicket.

"Virat Kohli being at the other end does help"- Krunal Pandya after his match-winning knock in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match

At the post-match presentation, Krunal Pandya expressed satisfaction in performing his role well for his team. Reflecting on the win and his knock, Krunal said:

"It is always good to get the result. You put in the hard work behind the scenes. It is great when it comes off. My role was clear. I was told to go out there and stitch a partnership. We had power-hitters like David, Shepherd and Jitesh still to come."

"Happy that I was able to fulfill my role. Virat Kohli being at the other end does help. For the first 20 balls, I was a bit scratchy. But Virat kept telling me it will come off. This year, I have worked on my bowling a lot. It is working in my favour," Krunal added.

RCB will go up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their upcoming IPL 2025 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.

