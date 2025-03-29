Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni catch up after CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match in a heartwarming moment [Watch]

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had a heartwarming interaction with each other after the conclusion of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (March 28). The Chepuak Stadium in Chennai played host to the encounter.

RCB beat CSK comprehensively by 50 runs in the match and registered their first win against the hosts at the Chepauk since 2008. Royal Challengers captain Rajat Patidar led his side from the front with a blazing half-century, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

The Chennai franchise posted a video on its official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of a heartwarming exchange between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli after Friday's IPL 2025 match. In the clip, the two legendary cricketers could be seen having a friendly chat.

You can watch the video below:

"We have an amazing companionship" - MS Dhoni on his relationship with Virat Kohli

During a conversation on JioStar ahead of IPL 2025, MS Dhoni opened up about his equation with Virat Kohli off the field. He revealed that they are friends despite the presence of a line between them due to his seniority. Dhoni said:

"I gave him honest opinions. That’s how the relationship grew. It was more of a captain and a newcomer at that point in time. But once you keep interacting, you become friends. I still feel that there is a line in the middle - of a senior and a junior. But we are still friends. So, we have an amazing companionship. Both of us are not captains now, which gives us more time together before the toss."

On Kohli's attitude during his early days, Dhoni continued:

"Right from the start he was someone who wanted to contribute. He was someone who was never happy with 40 or 60. He wanted to score a hundred and remain not out in the end. That hunger was there right from the start. He quickly improved his batting, and that will to perform and score was what kept him going. He raised his fitness levels. He has always been like that."

The two stalwarts will clash again this season when RCB and CSK meet in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3.

