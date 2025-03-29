Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni hug each other at the end of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Legendary cricketing figures MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli shared a warm embrace at the end of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28. The visitors secured a historic 50-run win to mark their first triumph at the venue since the inaugural edition.

MS Dhoni scored a couple of sixes and a four in the final over off Krunal Pandya's bowling to propel the team total to 146, but could not save CSK from a heavy defeat on their home ground. Following the contest, players from both sides shook hands, with Kohli coming up to Dhoni in the process.

After sharing a hug, the pair walked towards the boundary line together, conversing. Have a look at the priceless moment right here:

MS Dhoni ended with an unbeaten 30 off just 16 deliveries, marking just the third time he has reached the 30-run mark since the 2023 season.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been playing IPL since the inaugural edition

Dhoni and Kohli have faced each other consistently in the IPL, and are two of the very few players to have played in every season since 2008. The pair shared a cordial bond through their time with the Indian national team across formats, where they have achieved exemplary things together.

Dhoni had spoken about his bond with Virat Kohli ahead of the 2025 IPL season, where he mentioned that they are still good friends.

"I will talk about the relationship, not the message. I like to keep it the way it is. What it does is, it lets other cricketers come to me and ask if they have anything in their mind," Dhoni told Jio Star (via India Today).

"Me and Virat, right from the start he was someone who wanted to contribute. He was someone who was never happy with 40 or 60. He wanted to score a hundred and remain not out in the end. That hunger was there right from the start. He quickly improved his batting, and that will to perform and score was what kept him going. He raised his fitness levels. He has always been like that," Dhoni added.

While Kohli was on the winning side, he did not particularly have a defining outing with the bat. He struggled on the Chepauk surface, trudging his way to a 30-ball 31, before being dismissed by Noor Ahmad.

