"Virat Kohli near PBKS dug out after every wicket"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB bundle out PBKS for 101 in Qualifier 1

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur played host to the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to chase in the contest on Thursday.

Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal provided an early breakthrough to the Royal Challengers by dismissing Priyansh Arya (7) in the second over. PBKS's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards after the first wicket. The batters kept trying to play aggressively and perished continuously, leaving their side in a dire situation in a crucial game.

Only Prabhsimran Singh (18), Marcus Stoinis (26), and Azmatullah Omarzai (18) scored in double digits for the Kings. They could only get to 101 runs before losing all their wickets in 14.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma picked up three wickets apiece, while Yash Dayal ended up with two scalps for RCB with the ball.

Trending

Fans enjoyed the one-sided first innings of the qualifier match between PBKS and RCB. They expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Virat Kohli near PBKS dug out after every wicket," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I was able to get the googlies well today"- Suyash Sharma after his 3-wicket haul in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

During the mid-innings break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (3/16) expressed satisfaction with his bowling performance and for executing the plans accurately on the field. He said:

"Whatever plan was given to us from coaches, we executed that very well. Felt really good bowling today. I was able to get the googlies well today."

Sharma continued:

"Talk was, this is a semi-finals game, but we don't have to treat that way, just treat it like a normal match. Worked hard for the googlies to come out like that (chuckles)."

What were your favorite moments from the first innings of this IPL match? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More