Virat Kohli performs Gangnam Style during CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match; video goes viral [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was seen in quite a jovial mood during the IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk on Friday, March 28. Before the team huddle, the 36-year-old was seen doing the famous 'Gangnam Style' dance, as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Although the veteran cricketer struggled with the bat, scoring a labored 31 off 30, he carried the required energy on the field. With Josh Hazlewood dismissing CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck, he jumped on the Aussie seamer's back to celebrate. At one stage, he was also seen grooving in front of CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, leaving his Indian teammate in splits.

Watch below the video of Virat Kohli performing dance moves:

Although the former RCB captain looked in his element during the IPL 2025 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 59* off 36, he struggled to combat the spin trio of Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday. He eventually got out to Noor for 31 off 30 deliveries.

Virat Kohli surpasses Shikhar Dhawan as the highest run-getter against Chennai Super Kings

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

With 1084 runs against the Super Kings in 34 IPL matches (33 innings), the legendary batter surpassed Shikhar Dhawan as the leading run-getter against the decorated franchise. Former player Dhawan, who played his last season in 2024, amassed 1057 runs against the Super Kings in 29 innings.

Despite Kohli scoring only 31, the Royal Challengers amassed 196/8 in their stipulated 20 overs on Friday. Captain Rajat Patidar smacked a 32-ball 51, while Phil Salt (16-ball 32), Devdutt Padikkal (14-ball 27), and Tim David (eight-ball 22) crafted cameos to lift their side to an imposing total.

With the ball, Josh Hazlewood starred with three scalps. Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone snared two wickets each, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one to stop CSK at 146. RCB will play their first home game of the season on April 2 against the Gujarat Titans.

