Virat Kohli, Phil Salt & others play pickleball ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Virat Kohli, along with his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates, indulged in a game of Pickleball amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB have qualified for the playoffs and are set to play the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) next, in what will be their penultimate game of the league stage.

The Rajat Patidar-led team have had a solid outing this year and currently sit second in the points table with 17 points from 12 matches. So far, they’ve won eight games and faced defeat in three. Their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 17 was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Ahead of their 13th fixture of the IPL 2025, the RCB players took time out for a game of pickleball, as the franchise shared pictures of the same on their official social media handles. The post also said that the team’s practice session was ‘ruined’ due to rain.

“𝗣𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹? 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗲-𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹! 🤭🫠When rain decided to ruin our practice session, the boys enjoyed some smashes, a little sass, and whole lotta squad vibes at its very best! ➡🏓,” RCB wrote on X.

Virat Kohli’s fans flocked to the M Chinnaswamy stadium wearing whites as a farewell gesture

Though the RCB vs KKR game was abandoned due to heavy rains, Virat Kohli’s fans did not fail to surprise as they walked into the stands wearing the No. 18 Test jersey or in white outfits.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket days after Rohit Sharma decided to retire from the longest format of the game. The two veteran cricketers will now represent India only in ODIs, having announced their T20I retirement after the Men in Blue won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

With Virat Kohli not receiving a farewell game in Test, fans decided to wear white jerseys to pay a tribute to the batter for his immense contributions to the Indian red-ball team.

