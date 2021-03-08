Virat Kohli posts heart-touching message on the occasion of Women's Day 

Virat Kohli sent out a heart-touching message to his daughter, wife and all women across the world on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021.

Kohli mentioned how women are much stronger than men and described the feeling of witnessing the birth of his child.

The Indian cricket team captain posted a photo of his wife Anushka Sharma holding their baby Vamika in her hands. Virat Kohli heaped praise on both of them in the post's lengthy caption.

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother," Virat Kohli wrote.

After sharing his views on women's strength, Virat Kohli signed off by wishing all women across the world a Happy Women's Day.

The recent Instagram post from Virat Kohli has gone viral on the photo-sharing site. The photo has received over 3.6 million likes and close to 30,000 comments in just a few hours.

Virat Kohli became a father for the first time earlier this year

Virat Kohli experienced fatherhood for the first time earlier this year. He and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021.

The couple shared the news of Anushka's pregnancy last year, an announcement that became the most-liked tweet of 2020.

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have enormous fan followings on social media platforms. Kohli recently became the first Asian celebrity to have 100 million Instagram followers.

Virat Kohli's men beat England 3-1 in the recently-concluded Test series

Speaking of on-field action, Virat Kohli recently led India to the ICC World Test Championship final with a 3-1 series win over England.

The 32-year-old will now captain Team India in five T20Is and three ODIs versus the English squad at home.

After the England tour ends, Virat Kohli will don the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey and aim to end the franchise's title drought in IPL 2021.