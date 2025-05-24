Virat Kohli's interesting reaction to Dinesh Karthik's suggestions during timeout of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Virat Kohli gave an interesting reaction to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik's suggestions during a timeout of their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The game was played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

Virat Kohli set the tone for RCB in a steep chase of 232 by powering his side to 72/0 in six overs, scoring 42 of those runs in 22 balls. The timeout break was taken immediately after the conclusion of the powerplay.

Dinesh Karthik was out in the middle with RCB support staff to discuss strategies with batters Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. While Karthik was explaining something during the discussion, Kohli was spotted nodding repeatedly, sporting a pleasant smile.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Virat Kohli got out soon after the break, heading back for 43 (25) at the end of the seventh over to hand SRH their first breakthrough. RCB had reached 173/3 by the 16th over but then lost the plot, suffering a collapse, which saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 16 runs. The Royal Challengers ultimately lost by 42 runs and moved down to the third position in the points table.

"Losing a good game is very good sign"- Jitesh Sharma after RCB's loss vs SRH in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma opined that his side had a good chance to set things straight before the playoffs following the loss against SRH. He said:

"Losing a good game is very good sign, it'll give a good opportunity to set things straight before playoffs. I think they played very well, 20 or 30 runs more than what we would've thought. Wicket was nice still. "

"The break didn't help, we were rusty, the intensity was missing. After six or seven overs, we were on mark and at the death we were good. I don't have much info on David, haven't met him yet.," Jitesh added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last league match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (May 27) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

