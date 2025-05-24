Virat Kohli's interesting reaction to Dinesh Karthik's suggestions during timeout of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

By Balakrishna
Modified May 24, 2025 15:57 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli during 2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli gave an interesting reaction to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik's suggestions during a timeout of their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The game was played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

Ad

Virat Kohli set the tone for RCB in a steep chase of 232 by powering his side to 72/0 in six overs, scoring 42 of those runs in 22 balls. The timeout break was taken immediately after the conclusion of the powerplay.

Dinesh Karthik was out in the middle with RCB support staff to discuss strategies with batters Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. While Karthik was explaining something during the discussion, Kohli was spotted nodding repeatedly, sporting a pleasant smile.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Ad

Virat Kohli got out soon after the break, heading back for 43 (25) at the end of the seventh over to hand SRH their first breakthrough. RCB had reached 173/3 by the 16th over but then lost the plot, suffering a collapse, which saw them lose their last seven wickets for just 16 runs. The Royal Challengers ultimately lost by 42 runs and moved down to the third position in the points table.

"Losing a good game is very good sign"- Jitesh Sharma after RCB's loss vs SRH in IPL 2025 match in Lucknow

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma opined that his side had a good chance to set things straight before the playoffs following the loss against SRH. He said:

Ad
"Losing a good game is very good sign, it'll give a good opportunity to set things straight before playoffs. I think they played very well, 20 or 30 runs more than what we would've thought. Wicket was nice still. "
"The break didn't help, we were rusty, the intensity was missing. After six or seven overs, we were on mark and at the death we were good. I don't have much info on David, haven't met him yet.," Jitesh added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last league match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (May 27) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together!

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications