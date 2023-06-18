Virat Kohli’s net worth is ₹1050 crore, per post charge on Instagram is ₹8.9 crore: Reports

As per latest reports, star Indian batter Virat Kohli’s net worth stands at ₹1050 crore. As a BCCI-contracted player, he earns salary from the Indian cricket board. Further, he is also part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 34-year-old also charges hefty sums for social media posts on Instagram and Twitter, owns a few startups and has also funded a few. In addition, he has properties in Mumbai and Gurugram, owns multiple cars and does numerous brand endorsements.

StockGro, a social trading platform, compiled details of Kohli’s net worth, putting together details of his earnings and investment from multiple sources. Details of the same are going viral on social media.

Kohli has an "A+" grade contract with BCCI contract. As part of the same, he earns ₹7 crore annually. Further, he gets paid Test match fee of ₹15 lakh per match, ODI fee of ₹6 lakh per game, and T20I fee of ₹3 lakh per match. That’s not all, RCB pays their former captain ₹15 crore annually for representing the franchise in the IPL.

As claimed by the social trading platform, Kohli charges ₹8.9 crore per post on Instagram and ₹2.5 crore for every post on Twitter. The cricketer owns five startups - One8 Commune restaurant, which launched in the year 2017, dining bar and restaurant ‘Nueva’, which was also launched in 2017. Athleisure brand ‘One8’ is also owned by him, while he co-owned luxury clothing brand ‘Wrogn’ in 2013. In 2016, he launched kids lifestyle brand ‘Stepathlon’.

Apart from co-owing FC Goa football club, Kohli has houses worth ₹34 crore and ₹80 crore in Mumbai and Gurugram respectively. The Indian cricketer is said to charge anywhere between ₹7.50 to ₹10 crore for brand endorsements. Some of the prominent brands he promotes include Vivo, Blue Star, Luxor, HSBC, Uber and MRF, among many others.

The superstar batter has also funded startups like Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, Digit and Sports Convo.

Virat Kohli’s career stats

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era. He has featured in 109 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20Is, amassing 25385 international runs, with 75 international hundreds.

He is also the leading run-getter in the IPL. In 237 matches, he has notched up 7263 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 130.02, with seven hundreds and 50 fifties.

