Virat Kohli’s sister shares celebration moments with their mom & family after RCB’s IPL 2025 win [In Pictures]

Virat Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, shared the celebratory moments of their family after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL 2025 Trophy. RCB clinched their maiden IPL title on Tuesday (June 3) after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli played a pivotal role in RCB's victorious campaign this season, amassing 657 runs across 15 games at an average of 54.75, including eight half-centuries. He was the top scorer for the Royal Challengers and ended in third position in the Orange Cap race, behind Sai Sudharsan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra posted a picture on her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of the family celebrations after her brother won the IPL for the first time in 18 years. The images featured Virat's mother, sister, brother, and other family members celebrating the memorable victory joyously. You can watch the picture below:

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's recent Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Bhawna Kohli Dhingra/Instagram)

"The slow knock too didn't hurt the team in the end"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's knock in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra analyzed RCB's batting performance in the IPL 2025 final in a video on his YouTube channel. He opined that Kohli's slow knock of 43 (35) did not hurt the team as they eventually went on to lift the trophy.

"The slow knock too didn't hurt the team in the end, because what matters is how it ended. It ended with a trophy and tears in your eyes. It might have ended with a lot of gratitude, that god has been very, very kind. He himself admitted that he never thought this would happen, because when you are heartbroken so many times, you feel it won't happen at all," Aakash Chopra said.

He continued:

"I always call Virat the destiny's child. He might not have scored runs in the entire tournament, but he comes to the final, becomes the Player of the Match, and wins that World Cup (T20 World Cup 2024). If it's a World Cup match against Pakistan, it brings the best out of him. All things happen in such a way that Virat Kohli is always there. Sometimes, it's in your destiny, and that's exactly what happened."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

