Virat Kohli set to miss India's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game against Bangladesh: Reports

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli may not be available for the Men in Blue's lone T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on June 1. According to reports from The Indian Express, Kohli has been granted a mini-break after the IPL 2024 season.

Kohli had a sensational IPL season with the bat, scoring a staggering 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69 and also helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) make it to the playoffs on the back of a six-match winning streak. They lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

According to the reports, a BCCI source informed the aforementioned organization that Virat Kohli would be flying for the T20 World Cup on May 30.

“Kohli had informed us way beforehand that he will be joining the team late and that is why the BCCI has kept his visa appointment for a later date. He is expected to fly out to New York in the early morning of May 30th. The BCCI has agreed to his request," the source said.

Apart from Kohli, the likes of Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya have also been granted a break by the BCCI and weren't in the first batch of players that departed for the T20 World Cup on Saturday, May 25.

Some big names from Team India have already departed for T20 World Cup

The BCCI took to its social media account on Saturday to post pictures of some of India's squad and the support staff heading to the Caribbean and the USA for the T20 World Cup.

The contingent included big names like captain Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

