Virat Kohli shows off cool moves in dressing room after win in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli showed off his dance moves in the dressing room after an emphatic victory in the IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (March 28) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. With the second straight win, RCB have occupied the pole position on the points table, with four points from two games.

Ad

RCB batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored 196 for seven in 20 overs, courtesy of contributions from Rajat Patidar (51), Phil Salt (32), and others. Virat Kohli endured an off day as he played a sedate knock of 31 (30). Noor Ahmad (3/36) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/36) did well for CSK in the bowling department.

Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18), and Liam Livingstone (2/28) then restricted CSK to 146/8 in the second innings to help the Royal Challengers bag a comfortable 50-run victory.

Ad

Trending

The Bengaluru franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle to give a glimpse of the dressing room celebrations after the match. In it, Kohli can be seen dancing joyously, enjoying the memorable triumph with his teammates.

You can watch the video below:

Ad

"He was actually struggling, but that can happen"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed RCB's batting performance in the IPL 2025 match against CSK. He opined that the Royal Challengers had depth in their line-up and utilized it well by playing aggressively throughout the innings to notch up an above-par score, even though Virat Kohli had an off day. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

Ad

"The overriding theme was that they had depth and would keep going aggressive, irrespective of what was happening. Phil Salt first started hitting fours and sixes. MS Dhoni's hands and Noor Ahmad's ball were incredible, and he was trapped. No one will talk about Devdutt Padikkal because it was a short knock. However, it should be talked about because Devdutt Padikkal picked up the momentum from where Salt left."

Ad

He continued:

"Virat Kohli was playing a run-a-ball at the other end. He was actually struggling, but that can happen. Then comes the captain. He wasn't playing very well at the start. He played a few good shots and then was dropped multiple times. However, he was adamant that he would walk the talk as a captain. He said he doesn't have to put a price tag on his wicket. He adopted a selfless approach."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback